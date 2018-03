BUENOS AIRES, March 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity surged 4.1 percent in January compared with the same month in 2017, and activity expanded by 0.6 percent from December, government statistics agency Indec said on Wednesday.

In a separate report, Indec said Argentina's poverty rate fell to 25.7 percent in the second half of 2017, compared with 28.6 percent in the first half of the year and 30.3 percent in the second half of 2016.