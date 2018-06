BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy contracted 0.9 percent in April compared with the same month the year before, government statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

It contracted 2.7 percent in April compared with March, Indec. The economy expanded a cumulative 2.4 percent in the first four months of the year compared with the same period in 2017. (Reporting by Luc Cohen)