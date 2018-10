BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s fiscal deficit widened by 22.854 bln pesos ($621.8 million) in September, the country’s finance minister said Monday.

That brought the country’s primary fiscal deficit to 153.315 billion pesos ($27.9 billion), shrinking its primary balance to 1.1 percent of gross domestic product in the first 9 months of 2018, finance minister Nicolas Dujovne said. (Reporting by Scott Squires Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)