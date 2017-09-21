FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says GDP grew 2.7 pct in second quarter vs Q2 2016
September 21, 2017 / 7:10 PM / a month ago

Argentina says GDP grew 2.7 pct in second quarter vs Q2 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s gross domestic product grew 2.7 percent in the second quarter versus the same period last year and expanded by 0.7 percent versus the first three months of 2017, the government’s Indec statistics agency said on Thursday.

Argentina’s economy exited a prolonged recession in the second half of last year. But the recovery, hampered by inflation expected by private analysts at about 22 percent this year, has been sluggish.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
