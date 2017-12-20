FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 7:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Argentina says GDP grew 4.2 pct in 3rd qtr vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s gross domestic product grew 4.2 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year and expanded by 0.9 percent versus the second quarter of 2017, the government’s Indec statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The government expects the economy to grow around 3 percent this year following a 2.2 percent contraction in 2016. Annual growth above 3 percent could trigger a payout of growth-linked debt instruments known as GDP warrants. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)

