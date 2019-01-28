Bonds News
January 28, 2019

Argentine cenbank buys another $50 mln to control peso strength

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank bought $50 million in the foreign exchange market at an average 37.1250 pesos per dollar on Monday, the latest step in its campaign to keep the currency in a trading band agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

The bank has spent $440 million on interventions so far this month. It has agreed with the IMF to buy dollars when the peso strengthens beyond a band that on Monday was 37.787 to 48.901 per greenback.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein

