MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation for 2018 is expected to peak in September and October, treasury minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Friday in an address to a business conference in the seaside city of Mar del Plata.

Consumer prices rose by an unnerving 6.5 percent in September alone, bringing Argentina’s 12-month inflation rate to 40.5 percent. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein)