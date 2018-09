BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso closed 1.4 percent weaker at 38.5 per dollar on Wednesday, traders said, citing lack of central bank intervention in the foreign exchange market to boost the currency.

The bank has regularly auctioned dollars to lift the peso, which started 2018 at 18.4 to the greenback but has lost more than half its value amid worries about the government’s ability to close its fiscal gap. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Hugh Bronstein; editing by Grant McCool)