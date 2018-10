BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso closed stronger on Wednesday, finishing a month of gains after the government’s IMF-backed monetary policy helped stabilize the currency, traders said.

The peso closed 2.20 percent stronger at 35.95 per U.S. dollar, gaining 14.88 percent in October. The battered peso has depreciated 48.12 percent this year. (Reporting by Jorge Otaolo; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Andrea Ricci)