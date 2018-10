BUENOS AIRES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Argentine peso strengthened 1.63 percent to 36.2 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, traders said, citing the higher interest rates carried by central bank short-term debt.

Later in the day the bank was expected to issue new tranches of short-term Lebac securities. On Friday the monetary authority issued 7-day Leliq notes at an average rate of 71.997 percent. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, Jorge Otaola and Gabriel Burin)