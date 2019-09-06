Market News
September 6, 2019

Argentine peso opens 0.11% weaker at 56.1 per U.S. dollar - traders

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 0.11% weaker at 56.1 per U.S. dollar on Friday, traders said, as markets stabilize after weeks of tumult touched off by the landslide win of populist-leaning presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez in the Aug. 11 primary.

Business-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri is trailing badly in his bid for a second term in the Oct. 27 general election. The peso currency has strengthened more than 6% this week, but remains 19.2% weaker since last month’s primary vote showed that Fernandez is likely to be elected Argentina’s next leader.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

