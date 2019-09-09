Market News
September 9, 2019 / 1:24 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Argentine peso opens 0.23% weaker at 55.95 per dollar - traders

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s embattled peso opened 0.23% weaker at 55.95 per U.S. dollar on Monday, traders said, with investors on edge amid political and financial uncertainty.

The currency ended higher last week after losing around a quarter of its value last month in reaction to a surprise landslide win by populist-leaning presidential challenger Alberto Fernandez in an Aug. 11 primary election.

His primary victory made him the clear favorite to win the Oct. 27 presidential election against the business-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below