BUENOS AIRES, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 0.93 percent stronger on Wednesday at 37.80 to the U.S. dollar, traders said as the currency extended gains of 8.26 percent made earlier in the week.

The peso has benefited from a re-negotiated standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund, announced last week, which includes strict fiscal targets. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein)