September 7, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentine peso opens down 0.93 percent after two days of gains

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened down 0.93 percent at 37.80 per U.S. dollar on Friday, following two straight days of gains as authorities negotiated changes to a $50 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund.

The peso plunged 16 percent last week after President Mauricio Macri announced that the country would seek early disbursements from the stand-by deal to assuage concerns about the government’s ability to pay its debts in 2019. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

