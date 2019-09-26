Argentine peso opens slightly weaker at 57.15 per dollar - traders

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 0.13% weaker at 57.15 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, traders said, following a meeting between the International Monetary Fund’s incoming director and Argentina’s treasury minister. IMF incoming director, Kristalina Georgieva, met with Argentine Treasury Minister Hernan Lacunza at the IMF’s headquarters on Wednesday and told him “she wanted the first meeting of her administration to be with Argentine officials,” a statement from the ministry said.

Argentina has a $57-billion financing agreement with the IMF.