Argentine peso strengthens 2.13 pct to 38.55 per dollar-traders

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentine peso strengthened 2.13 percent on Thursday to 38.55 per U.S. dollar, traders said, citing the sale on Wednesday of $2.73 billion in peso denominated Treasury notes that mopped up excess liquidity in the local financial markets.

The central bank has also been intervening in the foreign exchange market, selling international reserves, to cushion the fall of the local currency. The peso has weakened by about 50 percent so far this year amid concerns about the government’s ability to meet its debt obligations. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein)