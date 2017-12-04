FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists see higher Argentina inflation
December 4, 2017 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Economists see higher Argentina inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations in Argentina for 2017 rose to 23.5 percent from 23 percent a month earlier, the bank’s monthly poll of economists showed on Monday, well outside the bank’s 12 percent to 17 percent target range.

The survey of 56 economists also showed an increase in median inflation expectations for 2018, to 16.6 percent, up from 16 percent previously and above the central bank’s 8-12 percent target range.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dan Grebler

