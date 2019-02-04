UPDATE 1-Argentina central bank says bought $75 mln to help control peso strength

(Adds details on trading band)

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank bought a total $75 million in the foreign exchange market on Monday, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters, as the monetary authority sought to control the strength of the local peso currency.

The bank bought $50 million at an average 37.3650 pesos per U.S. dollar. Later, it bought $25 million at 37.2434 to the greenback, the spokesman said.

The bank has imposed a trading band on the currency as part of its $56 billion standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund. On Monday the band was 37.967 to 49.134 per U.S. dollar. The monetary authority has agreed to intervene in the foreign exchange market to keep the peso within those limits.