UPDATE 1-Argentina fiscal deficit grows in September

(Adds third quarter deficit, context)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s fiscal deficit widened by 22.9 billion pesos ($622 million) in September, the government said on Monday, bringing the deficit to 153 billion pesos ($28 billion) in the first nine months of 2018.

That was equivalent to 1.1 percent of gross domestic product, shrinking closer to government targets set earlier in the year, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said.

The government also posted a 181 billion peso ($4.4 billion) deficit in the third quarter, Dujovne said.

Argentina revised its deficit targets in September and increased fiscal tightening measures after a sharp devaluation in the peso currency prompted the country to turn to the International Monetary Fund for a $57 billion standby financing deal, the largest in the Fund’s history. (Reporting by Scott Squires Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O’Brien)