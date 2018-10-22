FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 22, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina fiscal deficit grows in September

1 Min Read

(Adds third quarter deficit, context)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s fiscal deficit widened by 22.9 billion pesos ($622 million) in September, the government said on Monday, bringing the deficit to 153 billion pesos ($28 billion) in the first nine months of 2018.

That was equivalent to 1.1 percent of gross domestic product, shrinking closer to government targets set earlier in the year, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said.

The government also posted a 181 billion peso ($4.4 billion) deficit in the third quarter, Dujovne said.

Argentina revised its deficit targets in September and increased fiscal tightening measures after a sharp devaluation in the peso currency prompted the country to turn to the International Monetary Fund for a $57 billion standby financing deal, the largest in the Fund’s history. (Reporting by Scott Squires Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.