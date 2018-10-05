UPDATE 1-Argentina peso gains as short-term debt rates stay sky-high

(Updates peso, adds background)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso was 1.05 percent higher in mid-morning trading on Friday to 38.0 per dollar, traders said, as the central bank continued to issue high-interest short-term debt to mop up liquidity.

The peso has gained more than 7.4 percent this week, bolstered by the short-term debt instruments known as Leliq bonds, at interest rates of around 70 percent, to suck up pesos that may otherwise go toward safe-haven U.S. dollars.

While the high rates have calmed the volatile currency, economists have voiced concerns over the long-term sustainability of the strategy.

This week’s gains come after a revised standby financing agreement struck with the International Monetary Fund last week, which upped the country’s credit line to $57 billion from $50 billion previously.

Argentina’s central bank, under new leadership after its previous chief quit, has said that its priority is combating inflation which is expected to surpass 44 percent in 2018, according to the latest central bank poll. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, Writing by Scott Squires Editing by Daniel Flynn and Susan Thomas)