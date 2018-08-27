UPDATE 1-Argentina says economy expected to shrink 1 pct in 2018

(Adds 2019 economic forecast and Treasury minister comment on IMF deal)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s gross domestic product is expected to contract 1 percent in 2018 but grow by at least 1.5 percent next year, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne told reporters on Monday.

In a conference with international journalists, Dujovne said the government was maintaining its fiscal deficit target of 2.7 percent of GDP for 2018.

Argentina has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release $3 billion of previously agreed standby financing in September, Dujovne said.

He also said the public works corruption scandal facing the country will hurt the economy. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, Writing by Hugh Bronstein, Scott Squires; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)