UPDATE 1-Argentina's economic outlook darkens amid virus outbreak, economists say

By Cassandra Garrison

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic outlook for 2020 has darkened abruptly amid a global coronavirus pandemic, a central bank poll showed on Monday, a major hit as the country tries to emerge from recession and stave off a damaging sovereign default.

The monthly poll showed gross domestic product estimated to shrink 4.3% this year as Argentina grapples with the economic toll of the deadly virus that has led to the country closing its borders and imposing a nationwide lockdown.

The number was down sharply from a 1.2% contraction forecast in the previous month’s central bank poll of economists.

Argentina’s center-left Peronist government has made reviving the economy, stuck in reverse for the last two years, a key focus, particularly important as it looks to renegotiate around $83 billion in debts with creditors.

The grains powerhouse also owes around $44 billion to major backer the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has supported the government’s claims its debts are unsustainable.

The central poll showed inflation at 40% in 2020, maintaining the previous estimate in the same poll taken by the monetary authority a month earlier. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall)