UPDATE 1-Argentina's peso opens stronger on U.S. holiday, traders sayt

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened stronger on Monday, following gains in the currency last week after the government began auctioning peso-denominated short-term central bank notes to mop up liquidity in the currency.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday in observance of the U.S. Columbus Day holiday, and while the foreign exchange market was open in the United States, many traders took the day off.

“The holiday in the United States significantly reduces the level of trades in the local market,” said Gustavo Quintana, trader for PR Corredores de Cambio in Buenos Aires.

The peso opened 0.26 percent stronger on Monday at 37.80 per U.S. dollar, according to traders. It appreciated 8.97 percent in the previous week.

On Friday, Argentina sold 104.831 billion pesos ($2.77 billion) in high-interest, seven-day notes known as ‘Leliq’ at average interest rates of 73.314 percent.

The central bank has said it would keep interest rates above 60 percent until December in a bid to combat rising inflation, which is expected to surpass 44 percent in 2018, according to the most recent central bank poll. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)