October 12, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina's peso strengthens, extending October rally

1 Min Read

(Adds IMF standby agreement context)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency strengthened on Friday morning, capping off a week of gains.

The peso gained 1.7 percent in mid-morning trading to 36.05 per U.S. dollar, according to traders. That contributed to a week of gains that saw the peso increase a total of 5.1 percent since Monday.

The peso has rallied since the start of October, gaining 14.6 percent.

Argentina’s Merval stock index also rose more than 4.0 percent on opening on Friday morning.

This week’s gains come after a revised standby financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund announced in September upped the country’s credit line to $57 billion from $50 billion. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Marguerita Choy)

