UPDATE 1-Argentine bond risk spread rises to widest level since 2005

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s risk spread shot out on Monday to levels not seen since 2005 and sovereign bond prices fell by more than 8%, as the spread of coronavirus slammed global markets and the cash-strapped country prepared to restructure its high debt load.

The government says it has about $100 billion in unsustainable debt, $44 billion of which is owed to the International Monetary Fund.

Argentina’s potion of the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus widened 377 basis points to 2,804 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper on Monday. The last time the country’s risk spread was this wide was in 2005, when it set out to restructure bonds it had defaulted on three years earlier.

The local Merval stock index plunged more than 13%, pressured not only by Argentina’s recession, high inflation and looming bond restructuring but coronavirus fallout.

Argentina has had 12 confirmed cases of the virus.

The global downturn was expected to hit the already battered Argentine economy through an expected deterioration of trade flows and tourism to Argentine destinations including capital city Buenos Aires and Patagonia.