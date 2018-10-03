UPDATE 1-Argentine peso opens 0.93 pct higher, extends rally into 3rd day

(Add IMF deal details, central bank debt sales)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 0.93 percent stronger at 37.80 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, traders said, as the currency extended gains of 8.26 percent made earlier in the week.

The peso has benefited from a renegotiated standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund, announced last week, which includes strict fiscal targets.

The currency hit an all-time low 42 to the greenback in August, forcing President Mauricio Macri to renegotiate Argentina’s IMF standby deal to $57 billion from $50 billion.

The peso is also benefiting from a new program of the central bank to sell high-yielding “Leliq” notes to mop up pesos that might otherwise gravitate toward safe-haven dollars. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)