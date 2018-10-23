UPDATE 1-Argentine peso weakens 1.41 percent as safe-haven dollar gains

(Adds weekly, monthly peso updates, context from central bank)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso weakened on Tuesday as local investors took profit after a surge in the currency and gravitated toward the safe-haven U.S. dollar, traders said.

The peso shed 1.41 percent to 37.00 per U.S. dollar. So far this week, it has lost 1.24 percent against the greenback, although it has climbed 11.62 percent since the beginning of October.

The peso has lost around half its value against the dollar so far this year. Peso instability has been a major driver of inflation in Latin America’s third-largest economy.

Argentina’s new central bank governor, Guido Sandleris, has made control of the money supply the bank’s major priority in an effort to rein in inflation, expected to top 44 percent by year-end, according to the latest central bank poll.