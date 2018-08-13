FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 2-Argentina peso touches all-time low of 30 per U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds all time low peso, country risk index)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s currency weakened 2.5 percent to an all-time low of 30 pesos per U.S. dollar on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over a local corruption scandal and fallout from Turkey’s currency crisis.

Turkey’s lira pulled back from a record low of 7.24 to the dollar on Monday after the central bank pledged to provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for Turkish banks, but its meltdown continued to rattle global markets. The currency has lost more than 40 percent against the dollar this year.

Argentina is gripped by a spreading graft scandal that has landed former top government officials and construction company executives in jail and increased uncertainty about the country’s investment-starved, inflation-hit economy.

Rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s have warned that the Argentine scandal, centering on bribes allegedly paid by construction companies to the previous two governments, will negatively affect Argentina’s economy and creditworthiness.

Argentina’s dollar-denominated sovereign debt spread to comparable U.S. Treasuries widened by 23 basis points on Monday to 723, according to JPMorgan’s EMBI Global Diversified Index . (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

