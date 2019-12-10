UPDATE 2-Argentine bonds push higher after Monday rally as President Fernandez sworn in

(Recasts with bond market open, adds quote from Fernandez)

By Hugh Bronstein and Hernan Nessi

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Argentine over the counter bonds opened 0.34% higher on Tuesday after a more than 2% rally the day before, when investors registered their approval of the president-elect’s choice of a Columbia University debt restructuring expert as economy chief.

President Alberto Fernandez was inaugurated at midday on Tuesday. The moderate Peronist thrashed incumbent free-markets advocate Mauricio Macri in the October election. Macri’s four-year term was marred by high inflation, economic stagnation and an 83.88% fall in the peso’s value against the dollar.

Argentina’s currency was flat at 59.99 pesos per U.S. dollar, its fall having been arrested by currency controls imposed after the market was rocked by Macri’s defeat in the August primary vote.

On Monday, the first trading day after Fernandez named Martin Guzman as economy minister, bonds popped higher.

Guzman, a 37-year-old academic with close ties to American economist Joseph Stiglitz, will be responsible for sparking growth, taming inflation and steering restructuring talks with creditors and the International Monetary Fund over about $100 billion in debt.

Macri left the country in “virtual default,” Fernandez said during his inaugural address, in which he called for growth-oriented policies. “To be able to pay our debts, first we have to grow,” he said.

Creditors had feared that Fernandez might take a tough stance in upcoming restructuring talks. But Guzman, who sees the problem as one of liquidity rather than solvency, has advocated for a debt revamp based on a suspension of payments that would preserve eventual repayment of principal.

Macri took office in late 2015 on a wave of pro-market sentiment following eight years of interventionist policies under President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a populist icon still loved by millions of low-income Argentines who benefited from her generous welfare policies.

Macri had promised to “normalize” the economy, which he said had been distorted by heavy-handed trade and currency controls.

But he over-estimated his ability to attract investment and underestimated the inflationary effect of his fiscal tightening program, which included cuts to utility subsidies.

The cuts killed Macri’s popularity by causing increases in power and gas bills. Higher utility bills hurt family finances and boosted business costs, prompting retailers to increase consumer prices and derailing Macri’s re-election campaign.

Fernandez de Kirchner, Alberto Fernandez’s running mate, was sworn in as vice president on Tuesday. Facing corruption charges, which she dismisses as a political smear, Fernandez de Kirchner had stayed largely out of sight since the election. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)