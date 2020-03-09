UPDATE 2-Argentine bonds slammed as coronavirus hits high-risk assets

(Adds analyst comment)

By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentine risk spreads on Monday shot to levels not seen since 2005 and sovereign bond prices fell by more than 8%, as the spread of coronavirus slammed global markets and the cash-strapped country prepared to restructure $100 billion in debt.

Bruised by recession, high inflation and unsustainable debt, Argentina is one of the world’s riskier asset classes. So it was high on the list of investments to get pounded after the coronavirus and a plunge in global oil prices gutted major stock markets.

“We are seeing a panic,” said Gabriel Zelpo, director of Buenos Aires economic consultancy Seido.

“It’s the oil price shock on top of the coronavirus shock, and there is no certainty about the magnitude of the crisis and how it will affect companies,” he said. “Markets are in a defensive position, moving away from any risky assets, and we are one of the riskiest.”

The government says it has about $100 billion in unsustainable debt, $44 billion of which is owed to the International Monetary Fund.

Argentina’s portion of the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus widened 377 basis points to 2,804 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper on Monday. The last time the country’s risk spread was this wide was in 2005, when it set out to restructure bonds it had defaulted on three years earlier.

The local Merval stock index tumbled more than 13%.

The global downturn was expected to hit the already battered Argentine economy through an expected deterioration of trade flows and tourism to Argentine destinations including capital city Buenos Aires and Patagonia. Argentina has had 12 confirmed cases of the virus.

Earlier on Monday the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points following a 22% slump in oil prices. Trading on U.S. stock exchanges was halted after opening on Monday, as the S&P 500 fell 7%, triggering an automatic 15-minute cutout.