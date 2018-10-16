UPDATE 2-Argentine peso up 2.19 pct on higher interest rates -traders

(Adds peso close, results of Tuesday’s central bank ‘Leliq’ debt sale)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso closed 2.19 percent stronger at 36.0 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, traders said, as the central bank issued short-term debt at higher interest rates.

The monetary authority issued $3.666 billion worth of seven-day “Leliq” notes at an average interest rate of 72.198 percent, up from 71.997 percent offered in Friday’s Leliq auction. Monday was a market holiday in Argentina.

Later on Tuesday the central bank was expected to issue new tranches of short-term Lebac securities. The Lebacs will be issued with maturities of one to three months. They will be offered to retail investors, while the shorter term Leliq debt issued daily is offered only to banks.

The central bank is issuing billions of dollars worth of debt as part of its effort to prop up the peso, which has lost about half its value against the greenback so far this year. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, Jorge Otaola and Gabriel Burin; Writing by Scott Squires, Editing by Richard Chang)