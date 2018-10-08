UPDATE 2-Argentine stocks rise on Brazilian election result

(Recasts first paragraph to include Brazil election results, adds analyst comment, updates peso value)

By Scott Squires and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s stock market rose on Monday on the results of Brazil’s presidential election, in which far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro nearly clinched the presidency in a first-round win.

Bolsonaro, an ex-military officer who is campaigning on a promise to tackle corruption and roll back the state’s economic footprint, won 46 percent of the vote on Sunday.

He will now face leftist Fernando Haddad in a polarizing runoff election scheduled for October 28.

The election results boosted Argentina’s Merval stock index , led by gains in Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras, which was up 8.83 percent as of 11:00 a.m. local time (1400 GMT), traders said.

The Merval was up 2.01 percent in mid-morning trading.

“Argentine markets like Bolsonaro because he has made promises to limit state involvement and lower taxes in Brazil. If he wins, it could be a boon for Argentine exports to Brazil in the medium term to long term, offering much needed stability and a more orderly economic transition in Argentina,” economist Leonardo Chialva at local brokerage Delphos Investments said.

Following strong gains last week, Argentina’s peso currency slipped 0.65 percent in mid-morning trading on Monday to 38.25 per U.S. dollar, traders said.

The U.S. bond market was closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. While the foreign exchange market was open in the United States, many traders took the day off.

Argentina’s peso currency appreciated 8.97 percent last week after the government began auctioning peso-denominated short-term central bank notes to mop up liquidity in the currency.

On Friday, Argentina’s central bank continued issuing short-term debt, auctioning 104.831 billion pesos ($2.77 billion) in high-interest, seven-day ‘Leliq’ notes at average annualized interest rates of a whopping 73.314 percent.

The central bank has said it would keep interest rates above 60 percent until December in a bid to combat rising inflation, which is expected to surpass 44 percent in 2018, according to the most recent central bank poll.

Argentina’s central bank has said its priority is to reduce inflation by limiting growth in the monetary base to zero percent until the middle of next year. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Cassandra Garrison and Scott Squires Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama)