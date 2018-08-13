UPDATE 3-Argentina peso pushed to all-time low by graft scandal, Turkey

(Adds stock market fall, tweet from Fernandez, analyst quotes)

By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s currency weakened 2.5 percent to an all-time low of 30 pesos per U.S. dollar on Monday, pressured by a graft scandal that could hit the country’s key construction sector while emerging markets suffer contagion from Turkey’s crisis.

The South American country’s Merval stock index opened 1.2 percent lower while Argentina’s dollar-denominated sovereign debt spread to comparable U.S. Treasuries widened by 27 basis points on Monday to 727, according to JPMorgan’s EMBI Global Diversified Index.

Turkey’s lira pulled back from a record low of 7.24 to the dollar on Monday, but the crisis kept rattling global markets. The lira currency has lost more than 40 percent against the dollar this year.

Argentina is not far behind, with the local peso down 37.8 against the greenback this year. A graft scandal has landed former top government officials and construction company bosses in jail. The case has increased uncertainty about Argentina’s investment-starved, inflation-hit economy.

Local daily newspaper La Nacion this month published the content of what it said were notebooks kept by a courier who kept records of how much money he transported from construction executives to officials of the previous government.

“The main concern is not the corruption issue per se but rather the risk that the scandal will further slow the rate of growth of the construction sector, one of the few sectors that has proven resilient during Argentina’s economic slow-down,” said Julio Burdman, a Buenos Aires-based pollster.

Argentina has an election next year in which President Mauricio Macri is expected to run for a second term. A possible rival in that election is Senator and former President Cristina Fernandez, whose image has been dented by the bribery scandal.

She denies wrongdoing and accuses Macri of using the justice system to persecute her.

“Cristina is pretty much done, which means that Macri has an increased chance of being reelected,” Burdman said.

Fernandez can count on getting 25 to 30 percent of the vote in a national election, according to Ignacio Labaqui, an analyst for consultancy Medley Global Advisors. He said “Notebookgate” puts a hard ceiling on Fernandez’s popularity.

“The investigation will negatively affect her ability to improve her image among independent voters,” Labaqui said.

Fernandez delivered a written statement to federal judge Claudio Bonadio, who is assigned to the case, on Monday. She tweeted the document, which says Bonadio is not impartial and should be removed from the case.