UPDATE 3-Argentine bond prices rise, peso stable after new economy minister named

(Updates and recasts with bond market data)

By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentine bond prices rose on Monday in the first session since President-elect Alberto Fernandez named the cabinet - featuring debt restructuring expert Martin Guzman as economy minister - that will start serving him after Tuesday’s inauguration.

The beleaguered peso currency was stable at 59.99 per U.S. dollar while over the counter bond prices popped an average 1.2% higher and country risk spreads tightened, showing the market took Fernandez’s heterodox cabinet picks in stride.

Sovereign risk spreads fell 66 basis points to 2,251 over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus, having blown out from the 480 basis points where the index stood when outgoing President Mauricio Macri, a proponent of free markets, took office in late 2015.

Inflation has risen under Macri, and the peso has lost 83.75% of its value while Latin America’s No. 3 economy has stalled. Consumer prices are up more than 50% so far this year after a 47.6% rise in 2018.

Fernandez named Guzman, 37, as the minister responsible for sparking growth, taming inflation and steering restructuring negotiations with creditors and the International Monetary Fund over around $100 billion in debt.

Guzman, an academic and protégé of Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, is an expert in the field of bond restructurings. He opposed Macri’s austerity drive, which included public utility subsidy cuts that jacked up power and heating bills paid by Argentine families and businesses.

Those utility bill increases fueled the double-digit inflation that dogged Macri’s four years in power, killed his once-high popularity and undermined his re-election campaign.

Markets had been on edge since Fernandez thumped Macri in the August primary election. The lopsided victory signaled a shift away from Macri’s pro-business policy stance. The inauguration will take place around midday on Tuesday.

Fernandez also named economist Miguel Angel Pesce as central bank chief. Pesce had criticized the orthodox approach of the bank under Macri. Matias Kulfas, who previously held government and central bank positions, was named production minister.

Hours after the appointments were announced, the International Monetary Fund, which agreed to a $57 billion financing program with Argentina last year, congratulated Guzman, Kulfas and Pesce on their new positions.

“We look forward to working with them,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Twitter.