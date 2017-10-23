Argentine peso rises after Macri allies' strong showing in mid-term election

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened 0.84 percent stronger at 17.295 per dollar on Monday after business-friendly President Mauricio Macri’s coalition picked up seats in both houses of congress in mid-term elections on Sunday.

Macri’s former Education Minister Esteban Bullrich defeated former President Cristina Fernandez in the race for a Senate seat in populous Buenos Aires province, while his “Let’s Change” coalition got more votes than any other grouping nationally. Both results were seen as boosts to Macri’s reform agenda. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Walter Bianchi and Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)