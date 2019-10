BUENOS AIRES, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri conceded the presidential election on Sunday night and congratulated opposition Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez.

Referring to Fernandez as “President-elect,” Macri told his supporters the two spoke about beginning an “orderly political transition.” Macri added that he invited Fernandez for breakfast on Monday. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Himani Sarkar)