BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The coalition of opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez was more than 14 percentage points ahead of incumbent President Mauricio Macri in Sunday’s primary election, early official results showed.

Fernandez, whose running mate is former President Cristina Fernandez, had 47.01% of votes, while Macri’s coalition had 32.66% of votes, with 58.6% of the votes counted. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Bill Rigby)