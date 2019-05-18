Financials
May 18, 2019 / 12:55 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Argentina's Cristina Fernandez to run as vice presidential candidate in 2019 election - social media

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 18 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will run as a vice presidential candidate in national elections later this year, the country’s divisive former leader said in a video posted on her social media account on Saturday.

The left-leaning populist, who had been widely expected to be the main challenger to centre-right incumbent Mauricio Macri, said that she would run for the deputy position with her former cabinet chief Alberto Fernandez as the presidential candidate. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below