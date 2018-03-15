Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies

BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina plans to pay the $1.5 billion in natural gas production subsidies it owes to oil companies in installments beginning in January 2019, Energy and Mining Minister Juan Jose Aranguren told reporters on Thursday.

Payment delays have plagued the country’s so-called Plan Gas subsidy program since it was implemented in 2013 to attract investment in its natural gas fields by offering companies a price floor of $7.50 per million British thermal units for new production above a set base level.

The delays have grown under President Mauricio Macri as he seeks to shrink Argentina’s fiscal deficit. In December, Aranguren said the government had not made any of the payments accrued in 2017 “due to the national government’s need to meet its budget commitments.”

“We are going to propose canceling [the debt] in installments beginning in 2019,” Aranguren said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday, adding that a resolution outlining how companies could sign up to receive the payment would be issued soon.

State-owned YPF SA, which produces a third of the country’s natural gas, said last week it is owed $780 million in subsidies.

Aranguren said it was unlikely interest would be paid on top of the repayment, which would mark a shift from 2016, when the government gave oil companies $1.1 billion in bonds at 8 percent annual interest to compensate them for unpaid subsidies in 2015.

“It could be that there is, it could be that there is not,” Aranguren said. “I do not think so, but let us wait until the resolution comes out.”

He added that while the payment would be made in Argentine pesos rather than dollars, there may be a “scaling” mechanism to prevent companies from losing out because of exchange rate volatility. The peso has fallen 28 percent against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of 2017.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency estimates Argentina is home to the world’s No. 2 reserves of shale gas and the fourth largest of shale oil, mostly in its Belgium-sized Vaca Muerta play. But investment has remained below the $10 billion per year needed to fully develop the area, located in remote Patagonia.

Since taking office in December 2015, Macri has sought to lower labor costs and improve infrastructure to attract foreign investment to the shale formation.