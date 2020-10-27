CORRECTED-Argentina auctions dollar-linked bond, other debt for $3.18 bln -economy ministry

(Corrects dollar-linked and total debt issuance amounts in headline and body of story)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Argentina auctioned a dollar-linked bond and other debt for a total of 254.671 billion pesos (about $3.18 billion) on Tuesday, the economy ministry said.

The government issued around $1.66 billion of the dollar-linked bond at 0.10% annual interest, the ministry said. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Chris Reese)