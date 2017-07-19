Argentina primary fiscal deficit 1.5 pct of GDP in first half of 2017

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 5:35 PM / a month ago

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 144.286 billion pesos ($8.36 billion), or 1.5 percent of GDP, in the first half of 2017, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday, beating the government's target for a gap of 2 percent of GDP.

The primary fiscal deficit was 102.942 billion pesos in the second quarter, compared with 41.344 billion pesos in the first quarter. In June, Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 57.039 billion pesos, compared with 27.239 billion pesos in May. ($1 = 17.2600 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

