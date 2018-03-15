Argentina gov't posts 20.2-bln-peso deficit in February

BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government posted a primary fiscal deficit of 20.2 billion pesos ($1 billion) in February, 24.4 percent less than the same month in 2017, the Treasury Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country is on track to beat its target for a primary fiscal deficit worth 3.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said earlier on Thursday. Including interest payments, February’s deficit was 27.7 billion pesos. ($1 = 20.12 pesos as of Feb. 28) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)