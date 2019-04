BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Argentina ran a primary fiscal deficit of 13.037 billion pesos ($305.32 million) in March, the country’s Treasury minister Nicolás Dujovne told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

The country posted a first quarter surplus of 10.347 billion pesos, Dujovne added, which was equivalent to 0.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). ($1 = 42.7000 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)