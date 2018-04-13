FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina posts primary deficit of 0.3 pct of GDP in Q1 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 13 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit worth 14.7 billion pesos ($729.5 million) in March, ending the first quarter with a primary deficit worth 0.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Friday.

That was below the government’s target for a deficit of 0.6 percent of GDP for the first quarter, Dujovne said at a press conference. The government is aiming for a primary fiscal deficit, which does not include interest payments on debt, worth 3.2 percent of GDP in 2018.

$1 = 20.15 pesos at end of March Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

