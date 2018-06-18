Argentina posts primary fiscal deficit of 7.8 bln pesos in May

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 7.8 billion pesos($278.07 million) in May, down 71.3 percent from the same period the prior year, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The total financial deficit, which includes debt servicing costs, fell 38 percent to 27.3 billion pesos. In the first five months of the year, the total financial deficit was 162.3 billion pesos, down 0.8 percent from the same period in 2017. ($1 = 28.0500 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen)