Argentina says financial deficit 1.9 pct of GDP in first half

July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina had a financial deficit of 251.2 billion pesos ($8.67 billion) in the first half of 2018, or 1.9 percent of gross domestic product, government data showed on Thursday.

As part of the country’s financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Argentina has made a commitment to lower its deficits.

“The fulfillment of these goals is irreversible,” Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said at a conference.