BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Reuters) - Argentina had a primary fiscal deficit of 124.7 billion pesos ($1.9 billion) in March versus a 13 billion peso deficit in the same month last year, the government said in a statement on Monday.

In February of this year the primary fiscal deficit was 27.5 billion pesos. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)