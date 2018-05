BUENOS AIRES, May 15 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 10.342 billion pesos ($503.5 m) in April, a 44.6 percent decrease from the same month the previous year, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said in a statement on Tuesday.

Total government revenue grew by 20.9 percent, while primary spending grew by 14.11 percent. It was the third consecutive month in which the primary deficit fell, the statement said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)