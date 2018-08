BUENOS AIRES, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 14.28 billion pesos ($520.8 million) in July, the Treasury Ministry said on Friday, down 35.4 percent from the same period last year.

July’s financial deficit, which includes payments on the national debt, surged 90.6 percent compared with July 2017 to 62.38 billion pesos, the ministry said.