UPDATE 1-Argentine 2019 fiscal deficit target of 2.2 pct of GDP to be cut

(Adds IMF negotiations, fiscal policy background)

BUENOS AIRES, May 24 (Reuters) - Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Thursday the country’s 2019 fiscal deficit target of 2.2 percent of gross domestic product will be cut as part of a renewed belt-tightening effort by the government.

“We have yet to define what our objective will be for 2019 and 2020, it will most likely be something less than what we had thought until now,” Dujovne told reporters after being asked about next year’s deficit target.

The government is negotiating a standby loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, which may be conditional upon tighter fiscal policies.

This month, the government cut Argentina’s 2018 deficit goal to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, Maximiliano Rizzi and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Bernadette Baum )